Listen to the new cover song by We're Wolves!

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new cover song by Florida's We're Wolves! The band covered Sum 41's "Still Waiting". Vocalist AJ Diaferio said of the song,



"Sum 41 (to me) was one of the heaviest bands in pop-punk when I was a kid. I always loved the way they worked in street punk and heavy metal into their sound. They were super ahead of their time and stood out amongst the mall punk bands. This song always had a special place in my heart, and I’ve been dying to cover this one with the boys. With the current climate that the world is in, it just felt right to breathe some aggressive air into this pop-punk classic. I hope you all love this one as much as we loved making it. All hail Sum 41."

The track will be available everywhere tomorrow and you can pre-save it right here. We're Wolves released their album Evil Things in 2021. Check out the song below.