Watch the new videos by Bring On The Storm and Call It A Day!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of two new videos by Calgary's Bring On The Storm and Strasbourg France's Call It A Day! Bring On The Storm's video for their new song "My Ghost" was directed by C. Kreuger. Call It A Day's video is for their new song "But The Worse". Both of the songs will be on their upcoming eight song split EP, Through The Distance. Bring on The Storm bassist Josh Wallace said of the split,

“This split is an exciting opportunity to show how punk rock can connect people from all over the world. Despite living on opposite continents, dealing with different time zones and a bunch of setbacks, we were able to work in tandem and create something special.”

Call It A Day's singer and bassist Alex adds,



"Through the Distance represents several things. The obvious geographical distance but also all the hardships that stood in our way to finally arrive at the release of this split. It’s a different kind of distance or obstacle and I think that’s what the artwork illustrates as well.”

Their split EP Through The Distance will be out May 6 via Thousand Island Records. Check out both videos below.

Artwork by SterioDesign