Fresh have announced summer tour dates for the UK. The band will be releasing their new album Raise Hell on July 1 via Specialist Subject and Get Better Records. Fresh released their EP The Summer I Got Good At Guitar in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 22
|Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Aug 23
|Gullivers
|Manchester, UK
|Aug 24
|Nice N Sleazy
|Glasgow, UK
|Aug 25
|Pop Recs
|Sunderland, UK
|Aug 26
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Aug 27
|Oslo
|London, UK
|Sep 03
|Washed Out Fest
|Brighton, UK