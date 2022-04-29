Fresh announce UK shows

Fresh
by Tours

Fresh have announced summer tour dates for the UK. The band will be releasing their new album Raise Hell on July 1 via Specialist Subject and Get Better Records. Fresh released their EP The Summer I Got Good At Guitar in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 22BodegaNottingham, UK
Aug 23GulliversManchester, UK
Aug 24Nice N SleazyGlasgow, UK
Aug 25Pop RecsSunderland, UK
Aug 26ExchangeBristol, UK
Aug 27OsloLondon, UK
Sep 03Washed Out FestBrighton, UK