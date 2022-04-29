Dolly Parton re-accepts Rock Hall nomination

Earlier this year, Dolly Parton was nominated as a possible inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, following the nomination, Parton asked for her name to be withdrawn from the ballot. At the time, she stated: "“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated… I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”"

However, just this week, she announced that she will now accept the nomination. She spoke to NPR: "“I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that. I’ll accept gracefully.[…]It was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music,” she said. “I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where can they go? And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

So, it looks like Dolly is back in the running.