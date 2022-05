7 hours ago by Em Moore

Florida indie punks Gutless have released a video for their new song "Burning The Bridge". The video has an epilepsy warning due to sequences of flashing light. The song features JER on horns and will be on their upcoming album. It is available digitally via Knifepunch Records. Gutless released Alguns Vazios​.​.​. in 2019. Check out the video and song below.