In Broad Daylight Fest has announced their 2022 lineup for New York. Buggin, Militarie Gun, Show Me The Body, I-So, Shawty, Symbiote, Posterboy 2000, Lustsick Puppy, Hook, President Evil, Wifi Gawd, Zelooperz will be playing. The festival will take place at the Ruins at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York on July 10. The festival will be going to Los Angeles July 16 at the Belasco Theatre and the lineup for that show has yet to be announced. See the poster below.
