Big Loser announce US and Canada tour
Austin based rockers Big Loser have announced tour dates in Eastern US and Canada for later this month into June. The tour are make up dates for their their cancelled 2020 dates. The band will be touring to promote the release of Love You, Barely Living, see below.

DateLocationVenue
5/24Austin, TXKickbutt Coffee
5/25Dallas, TXThe Post
5/26Oklahoma, OK51st Street Speakeasy
5/27Kansas City, MOFarewell Coffee & Booze
5/29Champaign, ILNola’s Rock Bar
5/30Chicago, ILBurlington Bar
5/31Grand Rapids/DetroitTBD
6/1London, ON, CARichmond Tavern
6/2Hamilton, ON, CATBD
6/3Peterborough, ON, CASadlier House
6/4Toronto, ON, CAJon’s House
6/5Ottowa, ON, CADominion Tavern
6/7Montreal, QC, CATurbohaus
6/8Trois Rivieres, QC, CACafe Bar Zenob
6/9Quebec City, QC, CALa Source De La Martiniere
6/10Fredericton, NB, CABroken Record Bar
6/11Halifax, NS, CARadstorm
6/12New Glasgow, NS, CAThe Commune
6/13Portland, METBA
6/14Boston, MAFaces
6/16Brooklyn, NYWindjammer
6/17Durham, NCThe Cave