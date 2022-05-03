Austin based rockers Big Loser have announced tour dates in Eastern US and Canada for later this month into June. The tour are make up dates for their their cancelled 2020 dates. The band will be touring to promote the release of Love You, Barely Living, see below.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|5/24
|Austin, TX
|Kickbutt Coffee
|5/25
|Dallas, TX
|The Post
|5/26
|Oklahoma, OK
|51st Street Speakeasy
|5/27
|Kansas City, MO
|Farewell Coffee & Booze
|5/29
|Champaign, IL
|Nola’s Rock Bar
|5/30
|Chicago, IL
|Burlington Bar
|5/31
|Grand Rapids/Detroit
|TBD
|6/1
|London, ON, CA
|Richmond Tavern
|6/2
|Hamilton, ON, CA
|TBD
|6/3
|Peterborough, ON, CA
|Sadlier House
|6/4
|Toronto, ON, CA
|Jon’s House
|6/5
|Ottowa, ON, CA
|Dominion Tavern
|6/7
|Montreal, QC, CA
|Turbohaus
|6/8
|Trois Rivieres, QC, CA
|Cafe Bar Zenob
|6/9
|Quebec City, QC, CA
|La Source De La Martiniere
|6/10
|Fredericton, NB, CA
|Broken Record Bar
|6/11
|Halifax, NS, CA
|Radstorm
|6/12
|New Glasgow, NS, CA
|The Commune
|6/13
|Portland, ME
|TBA
|6/14
|Boston, MA
|Faces
|6/16
|Brooklyn, NY
|Windjammer
|6/17
|Durham, NC
|The Cave