Public Opinion announce new EP, release video

by Em Moore
Public Opinion have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Modern Convenience and will be out May 27 via Convulse Records. The band have released a video for the title track that was directed and filmed by Che Hise-Gattone and edited by Bryan Coats. Public Opinion released their EP Pay No Mind in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Modern Convenience Tracklist
1. Modern Convenience
2. Fixated
3. Sweets All The Time
4. American Bandstand
5. Polite Conversation