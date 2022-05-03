Chubby And The Gang announce supports for US shows

Chubby And The Gang
Chubby and The Gang have announced the supports for their upcoming US tour. They will be joined by Section H8 and RMBLR on select dates. Chubby and The Gang released their album The Mutt's Nuts in 2021 and released their EP Labour of Love earlier this year. See the updated dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 16Pitchfork Music Fest 2022Chicago, IL
Jul 17Ace of CupsColumbus, OH (w/Section H8)
Jul 19Brighton Music HallBoston, MA (w/Section H8)
Jul 20Bowery BallroomNew York, NY (w/Section H8)
Jul 22Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA (w/RMBLR)
Jul 23Soda BarSan Diego, CA (w/RMBLR)
Jul 24Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CA (w/RMBLR)