Chubby and The Gang have announced the supports for their upcoming US tour. They will be joined by Section H8 and RMBLR on select dates. Chubby and The Gang released their album The Mutt's Nuts in 2021 and released their EP Labour of Love earlier this year. See the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 16
|Pitchfork Music Fest 2022
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 17
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH (w/Section H8)
|Jul 19
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA (w/Section H8)
|Jul 20
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY (w/Section H8)
|Jul 22
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA (w/RMBLR)
|Jul 23
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA (w/RMBLR)
|Jul 24
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA (w/RMBLR)