RKL to release 'Live in a Dive' LP

by John Gentile
RKL aka Rich Kids on LSD are going to release a live album as part of the Live in a Dive series. The record was recorded May 12, 1989 in Holland and will be out via Fat Wreck chords on June 3. You can hear the lead single below.
Track Listing
1. Lies
2. Beautiful Feeling
3. Break the Camel's Back
4. Hangover
5. Coming Home
6. Lay Your Weapons Down
7. Scab on My Brain
8. Drink Positive
9. Tribute to the Jester
10. Blocked Out
11. Rumors
12. Life in a Bottle
13. Meltdown
14. Rock N Roll Nightmare
15. Pothead
16. Why?
17. Ded Teds