Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Flatliners have announced 20th anniversary tour dates for Western Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6. The band will also be playing a handful of anniversary shows in the UK in the spring and in the US in June. The Flatliners released Inviting Light in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 08
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|Sep 10
|Super Friendly Fest
|Edmonton, AB
|Sep 11
|Commonwealth
|Calgary, AB (w/Belvedere, The Penske File)