The Flatliners announce 20th anniversary shows in Western Canada
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Flatliners have announced 20th anniversary tour dates for Western Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6. The band will also be playing a handful of anniversary shows in the UK in the spring and in the US in June. The Flatliners released Inviting Light in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 08Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC
Sep 10Super Friendly FestEdmonton, AB
Sep 11CommonwealthCalgary, AB (w/Belvedere, The Penske File)