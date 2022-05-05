Scowl announce EU & UK tour

Scowl have announced summer tour dates for the UK and Europe. They will be playing with Zulu, Touché Amoré, and One Step Closer on select dates. Scowl are currently on tour with Limp Bizkit and will be touring America with Destroy Boys starting later this month. released their album How Flowers Grow in 2021. Check out the dates below.

Jun 24Full ForceGrafenhainichen, DE
Jun 25ESS'PaceParis, FR (w/Zulu)
Jun 26Outbreak FestManchester, UK
Jun 27Craufurd ArmsMilton Keynes, UK (w/Touche Amore)
Jun 28Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK (w/Touche Amore)
Jun 29ChalkBrighton, UK (w/Touche Amore)
Jun 30The Shacklewell ArmsLondon, UK
Jul 01Superbowl of HardcoreRennes, FR
Jul 02VainstreamMunster, DE
Jul 03IperfesstIper, BE
Jul 04Pont RougeMonthey, CH (w/One Step Closer)
Jul 05Die StadtmitteKarlsruhe, DE (w/One Step Closer, Zulu)
Jul 06Venster 99Wien, AT (w/One Step Closer, Zulu)
Jul 07Durer KertBudapest, HU (w/One Step Closer)
Jul 08Mighty SoundsTabor CZ
Jul 09Hardcore Help Foundation Summer FestHalver, DE