Scowl have announced summer tour dates for the UK and Europe. They will be playing with Zulu, Touché Amoré, and One Step Closer on select dates. Scowl are currently on tour with Limp Bizkit and will be touring America with Destroy Boys starting later this month. released their album How Flowers Grow in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 24
|Full Force
|Grafenhainichen, DE
|Jun 25
|ESS'Pace
|Paris, FR (w/Zulu)
|Jun 26
|Outbreak Fest
|Manchester, UK
|Jun 27
|Craufurd Arms
|Milton Keynes, UK (w/Touche Amore)
|Jun 28
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK (w/Touche Amore)
|Jun 29
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK (w/Touche Amore)
|Jun 30
|The Shacklewell Arms
|London, UK
|Jul 01
|Superbowl of Hardcore
|Rennes, FR
|Jul 02
|Vainstream
|Munster, DE
|Jul 03
|Iperfesst
|Iper, BE
|Jul 04
|Pont Rouge
|Monthey, CH (w/One Step Closer)
|Jul 05
|Die Stadtmitte
|Karlsruhe, DE (w/One Step Closer, Zulu)
|Jul 06
|Venster 99
|Wien, AT (w/One Step Closer, Zulu)
|Jul 07
|Durer Kert
|Budapest, HU (w/One Step Closer)
|Jul 08
|Mighty Sounds
|Tabor CZ
|Jul 09
|Hardcore Help Foundation Summer Fest
|Halver, DE