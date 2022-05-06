Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler announce benefit LP, release song with Kathleen Hanna

Erica Dawn Lyle of Bermuda Triangle and Bikini Kill and Vice Cooler of The Raincoats have announced that they will be releasing a collaborative album called LAND ACT: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color. All of the proceeds will go to the Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust. Each of the songs on the benefit album will feature a different guest vocalist including Alice Bag, Kathleen Hanna, The Linda Lindas, Kim Gordon, Mike Watt, Rachel Aggs of Shopping, and Ali Carter of Control Top. Their song with Kathleen Hanna called "Mirrorball" has also been released. LAND ACT: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color will be out June 3. Check out the song and tracklist below.
LAND ACT: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color Tracklist
1. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Decoder Ring w/ Katie Alice Greer
2. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Lost In Thought w/ The Linda Lindas, Kathi Wilcox
3. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Mirrorball w/ Kathleen Hanna
4. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Debt Collector w/ Kim Gordon
5. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Soul Fire Farm w/ Alice Bag + Emily Retsas
6. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - The Immortals w/ Brontez Purnel
7. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - You Can't Fight Me w/ AH MER AH SU
8. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - AGAVE w/ The Raincoats
9. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Break A Window w/ Rachel Aggs
10. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Flashes of Thought w/ Christina Billotte
11. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Cracks In The Ceiling w/ Ali Carter, Emily Retsas
12. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Star Fuck w/ Louisahhh
13. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Bodies w/ Kelley Deal, Emily Retsas, Sarah Register
14. Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler - PS Forever w/ Satomi Matsuzaki
15. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Never Was w/ Ivy Jeane, Mike Watt
16. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Hearing Myself Again w/ Palberta