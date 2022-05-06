Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler announce benefit LP, release song with Kathleen Hanna

<a href="https://ericadawnlylevicecooler.bandcamp.com/album/land-trust-benefit-for-nefoc">LAND TRUST: BENEFIT FOR NEFOC by Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler</a>

LAND ACT: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color Tracklist

1. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Decoder Ring w/ Katie Alice Greer

2. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Lost In Thought w/ The Linda Lindas, Kathi Wilcox

3. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Mirrorball w/ Kathleen Hanna

4. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Debt Collector w/ Kim Gordon

5. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Soul Fire Farm w/ Alice Bag + Emily Retsas

6. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - The Immortals w/ Brontez Purnel

7. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - You Can't Fight Me w/ AH MER AH SU

8. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - AGAVE w/ The Raincoats

9. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Break A Window w/ Rachel Aggs

10. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Flashes of Thought w/ Christina Billotte

11. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Cracks In The Ceiling w/ Ali Carter, Emily Retsas

12. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Star Fuck w/ Louisahhh

13. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Bodies w/ Kelley Deal, Emily Retsas, Sarah Register

14. Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler - PS Forever w/ Satomi Matsuzaki

15. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Never Was w/ Ivy Jeane, Mike Watt

16. Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler - Hearing Myself Again w/ Palberta