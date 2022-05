, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Tijuana based punks DMFK have announced that they will be releasing a new 7-inch. It is called Dame Peligro and will be out May 20 via Alternative Tentacles. The band have also released the audio for the title track. DMFK released their self-titled LP in 2020. Check out the song below.