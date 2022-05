3 hours ago by Em Moore

Max Creeps have released a video for their new song "Hung Drawn and Quartered (1424)". The video was directed and edited by Connor Ellmann and features Dan Jones from Secrets of Great British Castles. The song is off their upcoming album Nein due out May 13 via Velocity Records. Max Blastic recently dropped by the Punknews Podcast to talk about the band's new album. Check out the video below.