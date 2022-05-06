Episodes #591.5 and #592 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! Episode #591.5 is a bonus episode where Em plays some of the hits from April 2022. Songs by Bob Vylan, Fresh, Bad Waitress, Cheerbleederz, GILT, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Nervus, and many more are played.

In episode #592 Sam, Hallie, and John talk about the 2022 inductions into the Rock Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton, new GWAR music, Beach Rats' new video and upcoming LP, the lineup for This Is Hardcore Fest, the upcoming Jack Terricloth tribute LP, and Tegan and Sara's upcoming album. They also discuss John's ongoing record battles, Sam and Hallie seeing The Linda Lindas, John seeing The Dead Milkmen, and much more. Listen to both episodes below!