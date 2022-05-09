Crisis release new compilation

Early UK punkers Crisis are releasing a new compilation which collects all of their official released studio recordings from their original run. It also includes a bonus 7-inch EP. The release is called Revenge is Sweet and is out via Steelwork Maschine label in France. The label described the release with: "Forged in the UK in the chaotic, ground zero year of 1977 by Doug Pearce and Tony Wakeford they played many shows for Rock Against Racism, the Anti-Nazi League, and at Right to Work marches before splitting in 1980 and turning into what would become Death In June."
You can see the track list below.
Revenge is Sweet CD :
NO TOWN HALL
FRUSTRATION
MILITANT
AFRAID
UK 78
PC 1984
ON TV
WHITE YOUTH
KANADA KOMMANDO
HOLOCAUST
BRUCKWOOD HOSPITAL
RED BRIGADES
ALIENATION
KILL KILL KILL
7” :
Side A: KANADA KOMMANDO
Side B: ON TV / RED BRIGADES