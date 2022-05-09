Crisis release new compilation

Early UK punkers Crisis are releasing a new compilation which collects all of their official released studio recordings from their original run. It also includes a bonus 7-inch EP. The release is called Revenge is Sweet and is out via Steelwork Maschine label in France. The label described the release with: "Forged in the UK in the chaotic, ground zero year of 1977 by Doug Pearce and Tony Wakeford they played many shows for Rock Against Racism, the Anti-Nazi League, and at Right to Work marches before splitting in 1980 and turning into what would become Death In June."

