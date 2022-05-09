Track listing for Jack Terricloth tribute LP released

The Jack Terricloth foundation, which is the new foundation dedicated to preserving the memory of the World/Inferno Friendship Society frontman while also supporting the arts, will be releasing a tribute album later this year, with all proceeds going to fund the foundation. (You can read about the foundation here .)

Tracklist

1. Worriers - Grasping At Straws

2. Worthless United - Saved

3. Bouncing Souls - Less Than Free

4. Ted Leo - Blindness

5. Damage Done - Our Time

6. Hatrbabbits - Nothing Paid For

7. Nervous Triggers - The Lot

8. EHP - Tattoos Fade

9. Catbite - A Night In The Woods

10. Emilyn Brodsky - All the World is a Stage (Dive)

11. The Robocop Kraus - One for the Witches

12. Long Neck - Tarot Americaine

13. Dr. Nowt - Let's Steal Everything

14. Choked Up - Just The Best Party

15. Early Riser - Cats Are Not Lucky Creatures

16. Jeff Rosenstock - Secret Service Freedom Fighting USA

17. Will Wood - The Velocity of Love

18. The Slackers - Zen and the Art of Breaking Everything in This Room

19. The Unlovables - The Politics of Passing Out

20. Demander - Thumb Cinema

21. The Ratchets - Citizen of Jazz

22. The Bogmen - Only Anarchists Are Pretty

23. Tail Light Rebellion - American Mercurial

24. My Favorite - Heart Attack '64