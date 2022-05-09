John Doe Folk Trio to tour on new LP

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
John Doe of X will release a new album on May 20. It's called Fables in a Foreign Land and you can hear some of the new songs below. Doe will also tour with Kevin Smith and Conrad Choucroun, who played on the record, in June. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 7
|Stateside at the Paramount
|Austin TX
|May 19
|Devil's Backbone Tavern
|Fischer TX
|May 20
|McGonigel's Mucky Duck
|Houston TX
|May 22
|Dan's Silverleaf
|Denton TX
|June 14
|Jammin' Java
|Vienna VA
|June 15
|City Winery Philadelphia
|Philadelphia PA
|June 16
|TV Eye
|Queens NY
|June 17
|The Atlantic BKLN
|Brooklyn NY
|June 18
|Club Passim
|Cambridge MA
|June 19
|Levon Helm Studios
|Woodstock NY
|June 21
|Music Box Supper Club
|Cleveland OH
|June 22
|The Ark
|Ann Arbor MI
|June 24
|Buskirk Chumley Theater
|Bloomington IN
|June 25
|Shank Hall
|Milwaukee WI
|June 26
|Old Town School of Folk Music
|Chicago IL