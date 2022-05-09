John Doe Folk Trio to tour on new LP

John Doe Folk Trio to tour on new LP
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

John Doe of X will release a new album on May 20. It's called Fables in a Foreign Land and you can hear some of the new songs below. Doe will also tour with Kevin Smith and Conrad Choucroun, who played on the record, in June. You can see the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 7Stateside at the ParamountAustin TX
May 19Devil's Backbone TavernFischer TX
May 20McGonigel's Mucky DuckHouston TX
May 22Dan's SilverleafDenton TX
June 14Jammin' JavaVienna VA
June 15City Winery PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia PA
June 16TV EyeQueens NY
June 17The Atlantic BKLNBrooklyn NY
June 18Club PassimCambridge MA
June 19Levon Helm StudiosWoodstock NY
June 21Music Box Supper ClubCleveland OH
June 22The ArkAnn Arbor MI
June 24Buskirk Chumley TheaterBloomington IN
June 25Shank HallMilwaukee WI
June 26Old Town School of Folk MusicChicago IL