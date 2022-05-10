Supercrush to release new EP, share video and tour dates

Supercrush have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Melody Maker and will be out June 3 via KR Records. The band have released a video for their first single "Trophy" that was directed by Che Hise-Gattone. They have also announced tour dates for Canada and the US. Supercrush released SODO Pop in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Melody Maker Tracklist

1. Perfect Smile

2. Hey Christine

3. Melody Maker

4. Trophy

5. Helium High

DateVenueCity
Jun 16Jackknife BrewingKelowna, BC
Jun 17The PalominoCalgary, AB
Jun 18Sewing Machine FactoryEdmonton, AB
Jun 19TBASaskatoon, SK
Jun 20Kilter BrewingWinnipeg, MB
Jun 21Palmer’s BarMinneapolis, MN (w/ LURK)
Jun 22Beat KitchenChicago, IL (w/ LURK)
Jun 23Edgemen ScreenprintingDetroit, MI (w/ LURK)
Jun 24See-ScapeToronto, ON
Jun 25TBAOttawa, ON
Jun 26Turbo HausMontreal, QC
Jun 27TBAPortland, ME
Jun 28Faces BrewingBoston, MA (w/ Somerset Thrower)
Jun 29Mum’sNew Brunswick, NJ (w/ Somerset Thrower, The Sad Tomorrows)
Jun 30Amityville Music HallLong Island, NY (w/ Somerset Thrower)
Jul 01TV EyeNew York City, NY (w/ Somerset Thrower)
Jul 02Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PA (w/ Somerset Thrower, The Sad Tomorrows)
Jul 03TBABaltimore, MD (w/ Somerset Thrower)
Jul 05TBARichmond, VA
Jul 06Whisper NestPittsburgh, PA
Jul 07The HubCincinnati, OH
Jul 08SinkholeSt. Louis, MO
Jul 09TBAOmaha, NE
Jul 10HQDenver, CO
Jul 11Green HouseLaramie, WY
Jul 12TBASalt Lake City, UT (w/ TV Start)
Jul 13The ManorCaldwell, ID (w/ Alien Boy)
Jul 14TBABend, OR (w/ Alien Boy, TV Start)
Jul 15Black WaterPortland, OR (w/ Alien Boy, TV Start)
Jul 16Sunset TavernSeattle, WA (w/ Alien Boy)