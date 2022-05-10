Supercrush to release new EP, share video and tour dates

by Em Moore
Supercrush have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Melody Maker and will be out June 3 via KR Records. The band have released a video for their first single "Trophy" that was directed by Che Hise-Gattone. They have also announced tour dates for Canada and the US. Supercrush released SODO Pop in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Melody Maker Tracklist
1. Perfect Smile
2. Hey Christine
3. Melody Maker
4. Trophy
5. Helium High
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 16
|Jackknife Brewing
|Kelowna, BC
|Jun 17
|The Palomino
|Calgary, AB
|Jun 18
|Sewing Machine Factory
|Edmonton, AB
|Jun 19
|TBA
|Saskatoon, SK
|Jun 20
|Kilter Brewing
|Winnipeg, MB
|Jun 21
|Palmer’s Bar
|Minneapolis, MN (w/ LURK)
|Jun 22
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL (w/ LURK)
|Jun 23
|Edgemen Screenprinting
|Detroit, MI (w/ LURK)
|Jun 24
|See-Scape
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 25
|TBA
|Ottawa, ON
|Jun 26
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|Jun 27
|TBA
|Portland, ME
|Jun 28
|Faces Brewing
|Boston, MA (w/ Somerset Thrower)
|Jun 29
|Mum’s
|New Brunswick, NJ (w/ Somerset Thrower, The Sad Tomorrows)
|Jun 30
|Amityville Music Hall
|Long Island, NY (w/ Somerset Thrower)
|Jul 01
|TV Eye
|New York City, NY (w/ Somerset Thrower)
|Jul 02
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA (w/ Somerset Thrower, The Sad Tomorrows)
|Jul 03
|TBA
|Baltimore, MD (w/ Somerset Thrower)
|Jul 05
|TBA
|Richmond, VA
|Jul 06
|Whisper Nest
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jul 07
|The Hub
|Cincinnati, OH
|Jul 08
|Sinkhole
|St. Louis, MO
|Jul 09
|TBA
|Omaha, NE
|Jul 10
|HQ
|Denver, CO
|Jul 11
|Green House
|Laramie, WY
|Jul 12
|TBA
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/ TV Start)
|Jul 13
|The Manor
|Caldwell, ID (w/ Alien Boy)
|Jul 14
|TBA
|Bend, OR (w/ Alien Boy, TV Start)
|Jul 15
|Black Water
|Portland, OR (w/ Alien Boy, TV Start)
|Jul 16
|Sunset Tavern
|Seattle, WA (w/ Alien Boy)