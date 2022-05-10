Cave In release “Reckoning” video, announce US tour dates

Cave In have released a video for their new song "Reckoning". The video was directed by Jason Zucco. The song is off their upcoming album Heavy Pendulum out May 20 via Relapse Records. The band have also announced US tour dates for this summer. Author & Punisher will be joining them on all dates. Cave In released Final Transmission in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 21Fete Music HallProvidence, RI
Jul 22Gramercy TheatreNew York, NY
Jul 23The Lost HorizonSyracuse, NY
Jul 24Thunderbird Music HallPittsburgh, PA
Jul 26The SactuaryHamtramck, MI
Jul 27Sleeping VIllageChicago, IL
Jul 29ZanzabarLouisville, KY
Jul 30The Grey EagleAsheville, NC
Jul 31Masquerade - HeavenAtlanta, GA
Aug 02The AbbeyOrlando, FL
Aug 04OttobarBaltimore, MD
Aug 05Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
Aug 06Browns IslandRichmond, VA (w/Avail, Quicksand, Ceremony, without Author & Punisher)