Cave In have released a video for their new song "Reckoning". The video was directed by Jason Zucco. The song is off their upcoming album Heavy Pendulum out May 20 via Relapse Records. The band have also announced US tour dates for this summer. Author & Punisher will be joining them on all dates. Cave In released Final Transmission in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 21
|Fete Music Hall
|Providence, RI
|Jul 22
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York, NY
|Jul 23
|The Lost Horizon
|Syracuse, NY
|Jul 24
|Thunderbird Music Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jul 26
|The Sactuary
|Hamtramck, MI
|Jul 27
|Sleeping VIllage
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 29
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY
|Jul 30
|The Grey Eagle
|Asheville, NC
|Jul 31
|Masquerade - Heaven
|Atlanta, GA
|Aug 02
|The Abbey
|Orlando, FL
|Aug 04
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Aug 05
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 06
|Browns Island
|Richmond, VA (w/Avail, Quicksand, Ceremony, without Author & Punisher)