Montreal's The Fake Friends get confessional with “Flower Crowns”

Montreal melodic punks The Fake Friends are readying their debut EP, Good Enough , for a May 20 launch at Pouzza Fest . The group describes themselves as "a bunch of old hardcore guys trying to make pop songs," a quality you can hear in their recent single "Flower Crowns." In concert with the Some Party newsletter and Stomp Records , we're thrilled to premiere the confessional new video for the track today at Punknews. Check it out below!

The Fake Friends emerged over the pandemic from members of Trigger Effect, Mundy's Bay, Watch for Wolves, and Kennedy. This set features vocalist Matthew Savage backed by guitarists John Donnelly and Luca Santilli, bassist Sergio Da Silva and drummer Joel Hoelscher. The group recorded at Goldlion studio with engineer Max Lajoie.

Da Silva, also the co-owner of legendary Montreal punk venue Turbo Haüs, has this to say about the EP:

"It’s pretty representative of what we’re trying to do. It’s that mix of loud/heavy/frantic hardcore that we have a background in with mellow parts so that you can listen to it with your mom in the car"

You can pick up the release at Stomp Records or Bandcamp. At the fast-approaching Pouzza Fest, The Fake Friends play the Turbo Haüs on Saturday, May 21 alongside Signals Midwest, The Penske File, Fire Next Time, Tunic, FRVITS, Tired Radio, Blurry Eyes, Screaming at Traffic and PasMort.

This story is part of a reporting partnership between Punknews.org and Some Party, a weekly newsletter covering independent Canadian rock music. Subscribe at someparty.ca.