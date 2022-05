DFL aka Dead Fucking Last have released a new stand alone digital single. It's called "Watch Your step" and is the produced by Mario Caldato Jr. Caldato produced the band's first two records, 1993's My Crazy Life and 1995's Proud to Be. This is their first track produced by Caldato in 27 years.

Also, Ingo Knollmann of Germany's Donots guests on the track. You can hear the tune below. The band released YRUDFL [EP] in 2021.