Nova Twins: “Puzzles”

Nova Twins
by

Nova Twins have released a new song. The song is called "Puzzles" and is off their upcoming album Supernova due out June 17 via Marshall Records. Nova Twins will be touring Europe and the UK later this year and released Who Are The Girls? in 2020. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 14Blue ShellKöln, DE
Aug 15HafenklangHamburg, DE
Aug 16CassiopeiaBerlin, DE
Aug 17Café V LesePrague, CZ
Oct 29La CartonnerieReims, FR
Oct 30Café De La DanseParis, FR
Nov 01Trix BarAntwerp, BE
Nov 03Melkweg UpAmsterdam, NL
Nov 04Tivoli De HellingUtrecht, NL
Nov 05Schon SchönMainz, DE
Nov 06Dynamo Werk 21Zürich, CH
Nov 10St. Luke'sGlasgow, UK
Nov 11Academy 2Manchester, UK
Nov 12Electric BrixtonLondon, UK