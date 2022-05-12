Nova Twins: “Puzzles”

by Em Moore
Nova Twins have released a new song. The song is called "Puzzles" and is off their upcoming album Supernova due out June 17 via Marshall Records. Nova Twins will be touring Europe and the UK later this year and released Who Are The Girls? in 2020. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 14
|Blue Shell
|Köln, DE
|Aug 15
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE
|Aug 16
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE
|Aug 17
|Café V Lese
|Prague, CZ
|Oct 29
|La Cartonnerie
|Reims, FR
|Oct 30
|Café De La Danse
|Paris, FR
|Nov 01
|Trix Bar
|Antwerp, BE
|Nov 03
|Melkweg Up
|Amsterdam, NL
|Nov 04
|Tivoli De Helling
|Utrecht, NL
|Nov 05
|Schon Schön
|Mainz, DE
|Nov 06
|Dynamo Werk 21
|Zürich, CH
|Nov 10
|St. Luke's
|Glasgow, UK
|Nov 11
|Academy 2
|Manchester, UK
|Nov 12
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK