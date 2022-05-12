Today we are beyond excited to bring you the new split by Halifax's Cluttered and Toronto's Talk Show Host a day early! The split is called Enemy Us and features the bands covering songs by Enemy You and switching vocalists. Cluttered's singer, songwriter, and guitarist Matty Grace (who we recently interviewed) said of the split,

"Enemy You were a very important band to many and sometimes rad bands end up underappreciated. This could be the case here. David Jones managed to capture heartbreak and isolation all within the confines of a 2 or 3 minute punk song and did it with wit. This split is a loving tribute to a band that although has slipped under the radar for many, still resonates strongly for us."

Enemy Us will be out everywhere tomorrow, May 13, and can be pre-saved right here. Cluttered released The First Pandemic in 2021 and Talk Show Host released Mid-Century Modern in 2021. Listen to the split below!