6 hours ago by Em Moore

Brooklyn based punk rockers MONTE have released a video for their new song "I Hate Me More". The video was written, directed, and edited by guitarist and lead singer Caitlin Montclare. The song is off their upcoming EP This Is MONTE due out in July. MONTE have released their A Merry MONTE Christmas EP in 2019 and Bad Sick Love in 2018. Check out the video below.