Punk Rock Bowling to Return in 2023

As you know, Punk Rock Bowling 2021 was delayed by Covid. Then, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the organization was relatively silent on the 2022 edition until it seemed that, in fact, there would not be a 2022 version of the Festival. This week, that was confirmed by PRB updating their social media. PRB's social media now states that they will return in 2023 with a graphic confirming the same. No other details were released, but you can sift through the barebones details right here.