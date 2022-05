3 hours ago by Em Moore

JER has released a video for their new song "Nobody Can Dull My Sparkle". The video was filmed by Laila Fakhoury, Rae Mystic, and JER. The song is off their upcoming album Bothered / Unbothered due out May 27 via Bad Time Records. JER will be touring the US with Kill Lincoln in June and released a handful of singles in 2020. Check out the video below.