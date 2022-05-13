Photos: The Chats/Mean Jeans/THICK at The Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON 05/11

by Em Moore
On May 11 The Chats played The Velvet Underground in Toronto, Ontario. Mean Jeans and THICK opened the show. The Chats will be releasing their new album GET FUCKED on August 19 and released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.