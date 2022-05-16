Sunny Day Real Estate have announced their first tour in 12 years. The band's lineup is Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, and William Goldsmith. Nate Mendel is not involved in the reunion. The Appleseed Cast will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale May 20. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 13
|Liberty Hall
|Lawrence, KS
|Sep 14
|The Admiral
|Omaha, NE
|Sep 17
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 18
|St. Andrews Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 20
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Sep 22
|House of Blues
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|Sep 23
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 24
|Furnace Fest
|Birmingham, AL
|Sep 26
|The Fillmore
|Silver Springs, MD
|Sep 27
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|Sep 29
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 30
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 01
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 02
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Dec 03
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Dec 04
|Ogden Theater
|Denver, CO
|Dec 06
|Emo's
|Austin, TX
|Dec 07
|Warehouse
|Houston, TX
|Dec 08
|Studio at The Factory
|Dallas, TX
|Dec 10
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|Dec 11
|The Observatory
|San Diego, CA
|Dec 12
|Wiltern Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dec 14
|Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, CA
|Dec 16
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR
|Dec 18
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle, WA