Sunny Day Real Estate have announced their first tour in 12 years. The band's lineup is Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, and William Goldsmith. Nate Mendel is not involved in the reunion. The Appleseed Cast will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale May 20. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 13Liberty HallLawrence, KS
Sep 14The AdmiralOmaha, NE
Sep 17Riot FestChicago, IL
Sep 18St. Andrews HallDetroit, MI
Sep 20The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Sep 22House of BluesLake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 23MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Sep 24Furnace FestBirmingham, AL
Sep 26The FillmoreSilver Springs, MD
Sep 27House of BluesCleveland, OH
Sep 29Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY
Sep 30Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY
Oct 01The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA
Oct 02House of BluesBoston, MA
Dec 03The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Dec 04Ogden TheaterDenver, CO
Dec 06Emo'sAustin, TX
Dec 07WarehouseHouston, TX
Dec 08Studio at The FactoryDallas, TX
Dec 10The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ
Dec 11The ObservatorySan Diego, CA
Dec 12Wiltern TheaterLos Angeles, CA
Dec 14Regency BallroomSan Francisco, CA
Dec 16Roseland TheaterPortland, OR
Dec 18Moore TheatreSeattle, WA