Ditches “Lost In Time”

We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Swedish power pop rock band Ditches. The band will be releasing a new 7-inch titled "Lost In Time" b/w "Abra Cadaver" (The Hives cover) on May 27th through Drunk Dial Records. The songs was written and recorded last May with 2 beers, maybe a few shots and some shrooms on hand. Today, we have the title track of the release, "Lost In Time", see below.

The release will be pressed on 100 Coke Bottle Clear and 200 Black 7-inches, you can click here to pre-order a copy.