20 hours ago by John Gentile

Mike Park has a music interview program called Music. It's Powerful Stuff. He has interviewed bands including Scowl, Jeff Rosenstock, and Small crush. In Mike's most recent episode, he interviewed Mike Park, about Mike's new Bruce Lee Band release One Step Forward. Two Steps Back. You can see the video below.

(Generally, Punknews does not post interviews outside of the site unless there is some sort of breaking news… but here… well, you just have to see it).