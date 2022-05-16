Punknews.org's They Might Be Giants fan podcast This Might Be A Podcast, hosted by long-time Punknews contributor Greg Simpson, is doing a series of paid-download charity episodes with all money going to one of Greg's 5th grade student who is battling brain cancer, the money will go towards the student's medical bills, travel expenses and lodging required for the child's treatment.

On this episode, Adam Goren aka Atom & His Package returns to This Might Be a Podcast to talk about the They Might Be Giants song he and Greg collaborated on for the Purple Toupee charity compilation, "Alphabet of Nations" from Here Come the ABCs. We have a ball talking geography, teaching, and dissect this song every which way. We also learn about his awesome new band Dead Best.