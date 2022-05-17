Witch Fever announce album, release “Congregation” video

by Em Moore
Witch Fever have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Congregation and will be out October 21 via Music For Nations. The band have also released a video for the title track that was directed by Laurence Warder and Sam O’Leary. Witch Fever released their EP Reincarnate in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Congregation Tracklist
1. Blessed Be Thy
2. Beauty and Grace
3. At The Core
4. Congregation
5. Deadlights
6. Market
7. I Saw You Dancing
8. Snare
9. Bloom
10. Sour
11. Bloodlust
12. Slow Burn
