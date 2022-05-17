Listen to two new cover songs by Mercy Music and Lovebreakers!

Today we are thrilled to premiere two new cover songs by Mercy Music and Lovebreakers! The songs are off the upcoming compilation album Undercover on The Streets: A Vagrant Records Tribute. Mercy Music is covering "Get A Life" by No Motiv and Brendan Scholz said of the compilation album,



"We were super stoked when Rob approached us about doing the tribute to Vagrant. The label/ artists have had a profound influence on me!"

Lovebreakers are covering "Private Eye" by Alkaline Trio and bassist Christian O'Reilly said of the song,



"Alkaline Trio was my very first show, back in 2001, it changed my life. They ended the show with Private Eye, so 21 years later, to have the opportunity to put this cover out there, is a real joy."

Undercover on The Streets: A Vagrant Records Tribute will be out May 20 via Wiretap Records and Friend Club Records and can be pre-saved right here. Check out the songs and tracklist below.