Listen to two new cover songs by Mercy Music and Lovebreakers!

Today we are thrilled to premiere two new cover songs by Mercy Music and Lovebreakers! The songs are off the upcoming compilation album Undercover on The Streets: A Vagrant Records Tribute. Mercy Music is covering "Get A Life" by No Motiv and Brendan Scholz said of the compilation album,
"We were super stoked when Rob approached us about doing the tribute to Vagrant. The label/ artists have had a profound influence on me!"
Lovebreakers are covering "Private Eye" by Alkaline Trio and bassist Christian O'Reilly said of the song,
"Alkaline Trio was my very first show, back in 2001, it changed my life. They ended the show with Private Eye, so 21 years later, to have the opportunity to put this cover out there, is a real joy."
Undercover on The Streets: A Vagrant Records Tribute will be out May 20 via Wiretap Records and Friend Club Records and can be pre-saved right here. Check out the songs and tracklist below.
Undercover on The Streets: A Vagrant Records Tribute Tracklist
1. Burnt Tapes – “Holiday” (originally performed by The Get Up Kids)
2. Lovebreakers – “Private Eye”(originally performed by Alkaline Trio)
3. Parting – “All Things Ordinary” (originally performed by The Anniversary)
4. Common Sage – “Midnight Zone” (originally performed by Balance And Composure)
5. Catholic Guilt – “At Your Funeral” (originally performed by Saves The Day)
6. Bristol To Memory – “The Pharmacist” (originally performed by Hot Rod Circuit
7. Least – “Hello, I’m in Delaware” (originally performed by City And Colour)
8. Mercy Music – “Get A Life” (originally performed by No Motiv)
9. Love Again – “This Could Be Anywhere In the World” (originally performed by Alexisonfire)
10. Floorbird – “Robbers” (originally performed by The 1975)
11. Talk Show Host – “Chips Ahoy” (originally performed by The Hold Steady)
12. Taken Days – “Buried A Lie” (originally performed by Senses Fail)
13. Wolves&Wolves&Wolves&Wolves – “I’m Trying” (originally performed by Face To Face)
14. Movin In Stereo – “Chariots On Fire” (originally performed by Rocket From the Crypt)
15. American Television – “You And Me” (originally performed by Boxer)
16. Lost In Society – “Broken Record” (originally performed by Automatic 7)
17. Rundown Kreeps – “Diane” (originally performed by The Hippos)
18. Avenues – “Shoot The Moon” (originally performed by Face To Face)
19. Odd Robot – “Holy Roman” (originally performed by The Get Up Kids)
20. Tiny Stills – “Anywhere With You” (originally performed by Saves The Day)
21. Tweedmouth – “As Far As I Know” (originally performed by Paul Westerberg)
22. Elijah Newman – “There’s Something Dark” (originally performed by Dustin Kensrue)
23. The Bell And The Hammer – “Going To Happen” (originally performed by Koufax)
24. All Hallowed – “Beat the Devil’s Tattoo” (originally performed by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)
25. Harker – “Dustbins of History” (originally performed by The (International) Noise Conspiracy
26. Spaceships – “A Song For Milly Michaelson” (originally performed by Thrice)
27. No Better – Haven’t Been This Happy” (originally performed by Hey Mercedes)
28. NTVTY – The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most” (originally performed by Dashboard Confessional)
29. Ray Gun Solace – “I Won’t Run Away” (originally performed by The New Amsterdams)
30. Paper Disguise – “Stronger Than” (originally performed by Pete Yorn)
31. Dirt Money – “Apocalypse Wow!” (originally performed by Reggie And The Full Effect)