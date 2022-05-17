Boris announce new album, release video and North American tour dates

by Em Moore
Boris have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Heavy Rocks (2022) and will be out August 12 via Relapse Records. The band have released a video for their new song "She is Burning" that was directed by YUTARO and features dancer Snatch. Boris also announced North American tour dates with Nothing. The band released W earlier this year. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Heavy Rocks (2022) Tracklist
1. She is Burning
2. Cramper
3. My name is blank
4. Blah Blah Blah
5. Question 1
6. Noseratou
7. Ruins
8. Ghostly Imagination
9. Chained
10. (not) Last Song
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 19
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ (w/ The Body, without Nothing)
|Aug 19-21
|Psycho Las Vegas at Resort World Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|Aug 22
|Sister
|Albuquerque, NM
|Aug 24
|Studio at the Factory
|Dallas, TX
|Aug 25
|Empire Garage
|Austin, TX
|Aug 26
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Aug 27
|Chelsea’s Live
|Baton Rouge, LA (without Nothing)
|Aug 29
|Terminal West
|Atlanta, GA
|Aug 30
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|Aug 31
|9:30 Club
|Washington DC
|Sep 01
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 02
|Webster Hall
|New York, NY
|Sep 03
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA
|Sep 06
|Mr. Small’s Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 07
|Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 08
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|Sep 09
|Post. Festival at The Vogue
|Indianapolis, IN
|Sep 10
|Delmar Hall
|St. Louis, MI
|Sep 11
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 12
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|Sep 14
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|Sep 15
|Metro Music Hall
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sep 17
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|Sep 18
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA