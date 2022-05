Boris announce new album, release video and North American tour dates

11 hours ago by Em Moore

Boris have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Heavy Rocks (2022) and will be out August 12 via Relapse Records. The band have released a video for their new song "She is Burning" that was directed by YUTARO and features dancer Snatch. Boris also announced North American tour dates with Nothing. The band released W earlier this year. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.