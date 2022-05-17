Boris announce new album, release video and North American tour dates

Boris have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Heavy Rocks (2022) and will be out August 12 via Relapse Records. The band have released a video for their new song "She is Burning" that was directed by YUTARO and features dancer Snatch. Boris also announced North American tour dates with Nothing. The band released W earlier this year. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Heavy Rocks (2022) Tracklist

1. She is Burning

2. Cramper

3. My name is blank

4. Blah Blah Blah

5. Question 1

6. Noseratou

7. Ruins

8. Ghostly Imagination

9. Chained

10. (not) Last Song

DateVenueCity
Aug 19Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ (w/ The Body, without Nothing)
Aug 19-21Psycho Las Vegas at Resort World Las VegasLas Vegas, NV
Aug 22SisterAlbuquerque, NM
Aug 24Studio at the FactoryDallas, TX
Aug 25Empire GarageAustin, TX
Aug 26White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Aug 27Chelsea’s LiveBaton Rouge, LA (without Nothing)
Aug 29Terminal WestAtlanta, GA
Aug 30Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NC
Aug 319:30 ClubWashington DC
Sep 01Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 02Webster HallNew York, NY
Sep 03Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
Sep 06Mr. Small’s TheatrePittsburgh, PA
Sep 07Magic StickDetroit, MI
Sep 08Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH
Sep 09Post. Festival at The VogueIndianapolis, IN
Sep 10Delmar HallSt. Louis, MI
Sep 11MetroChicago, IL
Sep 12Fine LineMinneapolis, MN
Sep 14Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO
Sep 15Metro Music HallSalt Lake City, UT
Sep 17Revolution HallPortland, OR
Sep 18The CrocodileSeattle, WA