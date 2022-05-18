Dead Fucking Serious announce album details, release new song

Dead Fucking Serious have announced details for their upcoming album Klandemic. The album features 13 tracks and will be out June 14. The band have also released their first single "Anti-Hero". Dead Fucking Serious released The Reclamation EP earlier this year and released their album Peril in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Klandemic Tracklist

1. Panicdote (feat. Lou Koller and Efrem Schulz)

2. Take the Edge Off

3. Pride

4. Bitter Pill

5. Brad

6. Pain

7. Sinker

8. Death Knell

9. Klandemic

10. Anti-Hero

11. Losing Ground

12. Apathy

13. New Normal (feat. Evan Vaught)