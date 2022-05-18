Soft Kill announce fall tour

Soft Kill have announced tour dates for this fall. Portrayal of Guilt will be joining them on all dates. Spike Hellis and Lesser Care will be joining them on select dates. Soft Kill released their album Dead Kids, R​.​I​.​P. City in 2020 and their two song single Press Play earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 23Lucky You LoungeSpokane, WA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
Sep 24Alma MaterTacoma, WA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
Sep 25The CrocodileSeattle, WA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
Sep 27Harlow'sSacramento, CA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
Sep 28The New ParishOakland, CA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
Sep 30Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
Oct 01Backstage BarLas Vegas, NV (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Spike Hellis)
Oct 03LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Spike Hellis)
Oct 04Last Exit LivePhoenix, AZ (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Spike Hellis)
Oct 05CasbahSan Diego, CA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Spike Hellis)