Soft Kill have announced tour dates for this fall. Portrayal of Guilt will be joining them on all dates. Spike Hellis and Lesser Care will be joining them on select dates. Soft Kill released their album Dead Kids, R.I.P. City in 2020 and their two song single Press Play earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 23
|Lucky You Lounge
|Spokane, WA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
|Sep 24
|Alma Mater
|Tacoma, WA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
|Sep 25
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
|Sep 27
|Harlow's
|Sacramento, CA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
|Sep 28
|The New Parish
|Oakland, CA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
|Sep 30
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Lesser Care)
|Oct 01
|Backstage Bar
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Spike Hellis)
|Oct 03
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Spike Hellis)
|Oct 04
|Last Exit Live
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Spike Hellis)
|Oct 05
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA (w/Portrayal of Guilt, Spike Hellis)