4 hours ago by John Gentile

Last year, Dead Kennedys announced that they would be releasing a remixed version of Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables, as re-worked by Chris Lord-Alge. The new version will be out September 30 via Manifesto and includes an 8 page booklet with rare archival photos and interviews.

Original Dead Kennedys singer Jello Biafra stated that he did not approve of the re-release.