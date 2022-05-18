Try The Pie announce new album, release “Last of You”

Try The Pie have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called A Widening Burst of Forever and will be out July 8 via Get Better Records. They have also released a new track called "Last of You". Try The Pie released their album Domestication in 2015. Check out the video and tracklist below.

A Widening Burst of Forever Tracklist

1. Asleep On The Lawn

2. Last of You

3. Shell

4. New Dust

5. 3 Swords

6. Awful Moon

7. Kumala

8. Theories of Consciousness

9. Home Movies