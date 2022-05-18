Try The Pie announce new album, release “Last of You”

by Em Moore
Try The Pie have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called A Widening Burst of Forever and will be out July 8 via Get Better Records. They have also released a new track called "Last of You". Try The Pie released their album Domestication in 2015. Check out the video and tracklist below.
A Widening Burst of Forever Tracklist
1. Asleep On The Lawn
2. Last of You
3. Shell
4. New Dust
5. 3 Swords
6. Awful Moon
7. Kumala
8. Theories of Consciousness
9. Home Movies