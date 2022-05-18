Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Flatliners have announced the Northeast leg of their 20th anniverary tour. Pet Symmetry and Taking Meds will be joining them on all dates. The Flatliners will be playing anniversary shows in the UK in the spring, in the Midwest in June, and in Western Canada in the fall. The band released Inviting Light in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 16
|Songbyrd
|Washington, DC
|Nov 17
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 18
|Brooklyn Made
|Brooklyn, NY
|Nov 19
|Sonia
|Boston, MA