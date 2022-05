10 hours ago by Em Moore

Australian hardcore band SPEED have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Gang Called Speed and will be out June 24 via Flatspot Records/Last Ride Records. The band have also released a video for their first single "Not That Nice". The video was filmed and edited by Jack Rudder. SPEED released 2020 Flex in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.