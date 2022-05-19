Cluttered have announced tour dates for this spring and summer. The band released their Enemy Us split with Talk Show Host earlier this month and released The First Pandemic in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 19
|The Marquee
|Halifax, NS (w/Propagandhi, Worst Part, The Bloody Hell)
|May 22
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC
|Jun 17
|Brightwood
|Dartmouth, NS
|Jun 18
|Flourishfest
|Fredericton, NB
|Jul 31
|Side By Side Weekend
|Ottawa, ON
|Aug 19
|Radstorm
|Halifax, NS
|Aug 20
|Xeroz Bar
|Moncton, NB