Cluttered have announced tour dates for this spring and summer. The band released their Enemy Us split with Talk Show Host earlier this month and released The First Pandemic in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 19The MarqueeHalifax, NS (w/Propagandhi, Worst Part, The Bloody Hell)
May 22Pouzza FestMontreal, QC
Jun 17BrightwoodDartmouth, NS
Jun 18FlourishfestFredericton, NB
Jul 31Side By Side WeekendOttawa, ON
Aug 19RadstormHalifax, NS
Aug 20Xeroz BarMoncton, NB