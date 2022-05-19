Dream Nails announce summer tour (EU & UK)

Dream Nails
by Tours

Dream Nails have announced tour dates for this summer. The band will be touring the UK and Europe and will be playing with Nova Twins on select dates. Dream Nails released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 04SupersonicParis, FR
Jun 05Goats Cheese FestTours, FR
Jun 19Bristol Booze CruiseBristol, UK
Jul 08British Summer Time Hyde ParkLondon, UK (w/Pixies, Pearl Jam)
Jul 092000trees FestivalGloucestershire, UK
Jul 22Truck FestivalOxfordshire, UK
Aug 03Colchester PrideColchester, UK4
Aug 14Blue ShellKoln, DE (w/Nova Twins)
Aug 15HafenklangHamburg, DE (w/Nova Twins)
Aug 16CassiopeiaBerlin, DE (w/Nova Twins)
Aug 17Cafe V LesePrague, CZ (w/Nova Twins)
Aug 28Shambala FestivalNorthamptonshire, UK
Aug 29Greenbelt FestivalBoughton, UK
Sep 02Burn It Down FestivalTorquay, UK
Sep 03Manchester Psych FestManchester, UK
Sep 10Milton Keynes PrideMilton Keynes, UK