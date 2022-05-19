Dream Nails have announced tour dates for this summer. The band will be touring the UK and Europe and will be playing with Nova Twins on select dates. Dream Nails released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 04
|Supersonic
|Paris, FR
|Jun 05
|Goats Cheese Fest
|Tours, FR
|Jun 19
|Bristol Booze Cruise
|Bristol, UK
|Jul 08
|British Summer Time Hyde Park
|London, UK (w/Pixies, Pearl Jam)
|Jul 09
|2000trees Festival
|Gloucestershire, UK
|Jul 22
|Truck Festival
|Oxfordshire, UK
|Aug 03
|Colchester Pride
|Colchester, UK4
|Aug 14
|Blue Shell
|Koln, DE (w/Nova Twins)
|Aug 15
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE (w/Nova Twins)
|Aug 16
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE (w/Nova Twins)
|Aug 17
|Cafe V Lese
|Prague, CZ (w/Nova Twins)
|Aug 28
|Shambala Festival
|Northamptonshire, UK
|Aug 29
|Greenbelt Festival
|Boughton, UK
|Sep 02
|Burn It Down Festival
|Torquay, UK
|Sep 03
|Manchester Psych Fest
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 10
|Milton Keynes Pride
|Milton Keynes, UK