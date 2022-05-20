Kiwi Jr. announce album, release “Night Vision” video

by Em Moore
Toronto indie rockers Kiwi Jr. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Chopper and will be out August 12 via Sub Pop Records. The band have also released a video for their first single "Night Vision". The video was directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick. Kiwi Jr. released their album Cooler Returns in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Chopper Tracklist
1. Unspeakable Things
2. Parasite II
3. Clerical Sleep
4. Night Vision
5. The Extra Sees the Film
6. Contract Killers
7. The Sound of Music
8. Downtown Area Blues
9. Kennedy Curse
10. The Masked Singer