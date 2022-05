Kiwi Jr. announce album, release “Night Vision” video

5 hours ago by Em Moore

Toronto indie rockers Kiwi Jr. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Chopper and will be out August 12 via Sub Pop Records. The band have also released a video for their first single "Night Vision". The video was directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick. Kiwi Jr. released their album Cooler Returns in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.