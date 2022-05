12 hours ago by John Gentile

It looks like OFF! is back to being a running band. Today, they announced that they are again working on their long in production Watermelon film.

Tomorrow, they are shooting live concert footage at the Roxy in LA… and the band wants YOU to be in the audience. All you have to do is sign up here. You have to get to the Roxy by 130pm pst at the latest on May 24.