Devon Kay And The Solutions drummer injured, band want YOU to play with them (if you are good)

Ryan Scottie, the Drummer for Devon Kay and the Solutions was unfortunately injured recently, preventing him from playing in the band in the immediate future. He will re-join the band after he heals. However. the band has tours booked for June and October, but no one behind the skins. So, they are doing an open call for a temporary drummer. They stated: "Hey y'all, Our drummer Ryan sustained an injury that's gonna keep him off the kit for the rest of the year. We wish him a speedy recovery. In order to keep goin we are trying to find a good drummer on short notice. We have tours in June and October and more coming that need someone behind the kit. You!?!?! Ok hit us up." You can contact the band via social media.