, Posted by 8 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Beach Rats, the band that includes Brian Baker of Minor Threat, Ari Katz of Lifetime,Bryan Kienlen, Pete of Bouncing Souls, and Danny Windas, have released a new track. It's called "Heavy Conversation" and it's off their upcoming album Rat Beat. The LP is out July 29 via Epitaph.