Check out the new video by the Special Bombs!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by The Special Bombs!

The Bavarian band kick out melodic punk that looks inward and outward. Sometimes they sing about the status of the world and sometimes they just talk about how they feel. On their new track, "Punkrock Is Not Cool Anymore" the band does both and faces a hard question- is punk relevant in 2022? And does that even matter? The video finds the band contemplating the question as aging punkers travel from the rehearsal studio and out into the real world and back again.

You can check out the video below, right now!