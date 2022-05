6 hours ago by John Gentile

Baltimore hardcore band End It have released a video for "Hatekeeper." The video finds the band playing the notrious pimp convention "The Playas Ball"… oh wait, we're sorry… they are NOT playing the pimp convention, they ARE playing the "Playa Haters Ball." You can see the video below. The song is off the upcoming Unpleasant LivingEP. You can see the video below.